Chinese Embassy hosts national day reception, vows enhanced ties with Nairobi

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Ambassador Guo Haiyan said China regards Kenya as a country of hope and has never interfered in its internal affairs. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

China has renewed its commitment towards enhancing its ties with Kenya.

Beijing’s Ambassador to Nairobi Guo Haiyan on Wednesday said Kenya and China continue to advance friendship by working closely to actively implement a series of common understanding reached by the two sides.

Speaking during the 77th Founders Day celebrations at the embassy, Amb Haiyan said just like for Kenya, China not only oppose unilateral sanctions for African countries but have also proactively expanded unilateral opening up, granting comprehensive zero-tariff treatment without any conditions.

Ms Haiyan said since the Chinese republic was founded, the Chinese people stood up and the nation took its rightful place among the nations of the world.

She said through a rigorous rejuvenation process, China has entered an irreversible historical process that no force can stop.

According to her, China's development cannot be separated from friendly cooperation with countries like Kenya.

“China regards Kenya as a country of hope. We have never interfered in its internal affairs. Instead, we have firmly supported it in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity," she said.

The diplomat argued that Chinese founders could hardly have imagined that China's splendid traditional culture would regain its vitality around the new century and win the admiration of people around the world with the ‘Travel to China’ and ‘Chinamaxxing’ (becoming Chinese) emerging as top cultural trends among young people in the country.

Prime Cabinet Musalia Mudavadi and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan cut cake during 77th founders day celebrations at the embassy. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

“Looking back at the founders of the People's Republic, they may have envisioned such a future but could hardly have imagined that after 77 years of self-reliance and continued struggle, the once impoverished and weak China would leap to the world's second largest economy,” she said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who was the Chief Guest at the National Day reception said since its founding, Chinese people have continued to create history and shape their future, making remarkable strides in its development, emerging as one of the world’s leading economies.

He said as the country looks ahead to craft its development agenda beyond 2030, Kenya and China have much to share in national transformation into the future.

Mudavadi said Kenya continues to build and strengthen its state institutions which are critical in fighting corruption, combating tribalism, and enhancing national unity.

“These institutions are essential to strengthening our democratic ideals and promoting national stability. Particularly, we must strengthen and protect the independence of our Electoral Commission (IEBC) to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi who doubles up as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs said so far, several agreements have been concluded to enhance political, economic and technical cooperation across a range of areas including finance, manufacturing and value addition, infrastructure development, health, tourism, culture and education.

Prime Cabinet Musalia Mudavadi and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan join traditional dancers on stage during 77th founders day celebrations at the embassy. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

He said such agreements will in no doubt unlock investment opportunities and enhance Kenya’s capacity to compete and trade in the Chinese market.

“Kenya values the strong partnership with China in the development of key infrastructure projects, including roads, railways and renewable energy,” he said, adding, “Notably, we appreciate China’s support for the dualling of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway towards Kisumu and Malaba, and the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha through Kisumu to Malaba.”

These projects, Mudavadi said are central in strengthening regional connectivity and enabling land-locked countries to access the Indian Ocean for trade.

Additionally, the highway and the SGR will lay the foundation for an economic corridor. This is set to transform predominantly rural, small-scale agricultural areas into Special Economic Zones that promote manufacturing, value addition and trade.