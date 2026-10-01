Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Chinese Embassy hosts national day reception, vows enhanced ties with Nairobi

By Patrick Vidija | Oct. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

Ambassador Guo Haiyan said China regards Kenya as a country of hope and has never interfered in its internal affairs. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

China has renewed its commitment towards enhancing its ties with Kenya.

Beijing’s Ambassador to Nairobi Guo Haiyan on Wednesday said Kenya and China continue to advance friendship by working closely to actively implement a series of common understanding reached by the two sides.

Speaking during the 77th Founders Day celebrations at the embassy, Amb Haiyan said just like for Kenya, China not only oppose unilateral sanctions for African countries but have also proactively expanded unilateral opening up, granting comprehensive zero-tariff treatment without any conditions.

Ms Haiyan said since the Chinese republic was founded, the Chinese people stood up and the nation took its rightful place among the nations of the world.

She said through a rigorous rejuvenation process, China has entered an irreversible historical process that no force can stop.

According to her, China's development cannot be separated from friendly cooperation with countries like Kenya.

“China regards Kenya as a country of hope. We have never interfered in its internal affairs. Instead, we have firmly supported it in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity," she said.

The diplomat argued that Chinese founders could hardly have imagined that China's splendid traditional culture would regain its vitality around the new century and win the admiration of people around the world with the ‘Travel to China’ and ‘Chinamaxxing’ (becoming Chinese) emerging as top cultural trends among young people in the country.

Prime Cabinet Musalia Mudavadi and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan cut cake during 77th founders day celebrations at the embassy. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

“Looking back at the founders of the People's Republic, they may have envisioned such a future but could hardly have imagined that after 77 years of self-reliance and continued struggle, the once impoverished and weak China would leap to the world's second largest economy,” she said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who was the Chief Guest at the National Day reception said since its founding, Chinese people have continued to create history and shape their future, making remarkable strides in its development, emerging as one of the world’s leading economies.

He said as the country looks ahead to craft its development agenda beyond 2030, Kenya and China have much to share in national transformation into the future.

Mudavadi said Kenya continues to build and strengthen its state institutions which are critical in fighting corruption, combating tribalism, and enhancing national unity.

“These institutions are essential to strengthening our democratic ideals and promoting national stability. Particularly, we must strengthen and protect the independence of our Electoral Commission (IEBC) to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi who doubles up as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs said so far, several agreements have been concluded to enhance political, economic and technical cooperation across a range of areas including finance, manufacturing and value addition, infrastructure development, health, tourism, culture and education.

Prime Cabinet Musalia Mudavadi and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan join traditional dancers on stage during 77th founders day celebrations at the embassy. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

He said such agreements will in no doubt unlock investment opportunities and enhance Kenya’s capacity to compete and trade in the Chinese market.

“Kenya values the strong partnership with China in the development of key infrastructure projects, including roads, railways and renewable energy,” he said, adding, “Notably, we appreciate China’s support for the dualling of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway towards Kisumu and Malaba, and the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha through Kisumu to Malaba.”

These projects, Mudavadi said are central in strengthening regional connectivity and enabling land-locked countries to access the Indian Ocean for trade.

Additionally, the highway and the SGR will lay the foundation for an economic corridor. This is set to transform predominantly rural, small-scale agricultural areas into Special Economic Zones that promote manufacturing, value addition and trade.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

China Kenya China-Kenya Ties China-Kenya Partnerships
.

Latest Stories

Ruto moves to defuse lecturers' strike threat
Ruto moves to defuse lecturers' strike threat
Education
By Mike Kihaki
49 mins ago
Ruto announces more officers and vehicles in drug trafficking war
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Chinese Embassy hosts national day reception, vows enhanced ties with Nairobi
Business
By Patrick Vidija
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

SHA extends deadlines, as fewer hospitals sign new contracts
By Mercy Kahenda 6 hrs ago
SHA extends deadlines, as fewer hospitals sign new contracts
Chivayo's orphans: What his death means for Zimbabwe's elite
By AFP 7 hrs ago
Chivayo's orphans: What his death means for Zimbabwe's elite
Why Appeals Court nullified Sh2.4bn Ruaraka land compensation deal
By Nancy Gitonga 1 day ago
Why Appeals Court nullified Sh2.4bn Ruaraka land compensation deal
Bourse, Markets Authority plot Kenyan access to Dangote's Sh207 billion IPO
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Bourse, Markets Authority plot Kenyan access to Dangote's Sh207 billion IPO
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved