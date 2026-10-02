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Museveni's Dangote oil refinery dilemma

By Noel Nabiswa, Raymond Muthee and Macharia Kamau | Oct. 2, 2026
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Uganda President Yoweri Museveni during the groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Lamu on September 30, 2026. [PCS]

President Yoweri Museveni has blown hot and cold about the Dangote East African Refinery that broke ground on Wednesday and left the region unsure whether Uganda would invest in the project.

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President Yoweri Museveni Dangote East African Refinery Tanga Refinery President William Ruto
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