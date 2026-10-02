Burundi emerges as fastest-growing bank market as DRC crosses Sh1 trillion mark in bank assets

Burundi has emerged as the fastest-growing market by assets for Kenyan bank subsidiaries.[File, Standard]

Burundi has emerged as the fastest-growing market by assets for Kenyan bank subsidiaries despite its dismal share of overall profitability.

Assets held by KCB and DTB, two Kenyan banks operating in the country, grew by nearly 30 per cent in the year ended December 2025, while the assets of Kenyan banks operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) surpassed the Sh1 trillion mark.