Farmers earn Sh841 million from coffee auction

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A farmer sorts berries at Gachatha Coffee Factory in Nyeri County. [File, Standard]

Kenya's coffee market for 2025/2026 closes on September 30, 2026, with the last auction generating Sh841.3 million from the sale of 17,765 bags.

As the New Coffee Year 2026/2027 opens on October 1, 2026, the dealers at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) meet Stanbic Bank as the second Direct Settlement System (DSS) that will operate alongside the Cooperative Bank of Kenya in facilitating payment.

At the close of the auction, New KPCU had sold 3,918 bags, followed by the Alliance Berries with 3,806 bags, Kipkelion with 1,579 bags, CEBBA with 1,255 bags, Kirinyaga Slopes with 1,181 bags, among others.

In the market, NCE reported that seven dealers bought a total of 16,546 bags, 82 per cent of the total offer, with a balance of 1,219 bags shared by the other buyers.

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u noted that the farmers offered 2,468 bags of grade AA, 7,049 bags of grade AB and 3,094 bags of grade C.

Ms Ndung’u called on coffee stakeholders to usher in the new coffee year with a bang, focusing on increasing quality coffee production to meet local and international demand.

“In the last auction of the year, we registered 18 dealers who bought our coffee, led by Ibero Kenya Ibero, who purchased 5,696 bags; Louis Dreyfus, 2,514 bags; Kenya Coffee, 2,070 bags; C.Dorman, 1,781 bags, among others,’ she said, adding that 26 percent of the offers were certified coffee.

Recently, the Coffee market fetched Sh994 million at the auction after the sale of 18,089 bags weighing a total of 1,115,430 kg.

The volume of coffee auctioned at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange in sale 34 of the coffee season increased compared to 15,749 bags traded last week, weighing 972,266 kilograms and worth Sh884 million.

The average price per bag of 50 kilograms rose slightly to Sh44,462, down from Sh 44,443 realised in last week’s sale.