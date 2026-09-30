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Tea factories declare lower bonuses

By Boniface Gikandi | Sep. 30, 2026
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A worker picks tea on a farm. [File, Standard]

Tea factory management has declared bonus payments to farmers for the year 2025/2026 for the supply of more than 1,094,710,523.06 kgs of green leaf for processing.

The KTDA managed factory directors on Wednesday analysed the green leaf monthly payment to the farmers, revenue from the tea buyers, electricity bills, management fees, petroleum, employees' salaries, among other concerns before the declaration of the payment.

In the period under review, July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, the tea experts led by Peter Mwangi said the industry faced challenges including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz that disrupted the shipment routes and led to high cost of petroleum.

He noted that the introduction of the tea levy of 0.8 per cent on exports further hurt the tea industry.

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru, also the KTDA Zone Six board member, announced that Rukuriri Tea Factory declared Sh50 per kg, Mungania Sh43.80 per kg and Kathangariri Sh40 per kg.

“The declaration of the bonus was realised after the factory boards evaluated the performance in the year, focusing on revenue and expenditure,” said Mr Njeru, also a Board Member in Embu County.

At Gathuthi factory, the Chairman Hosea Kimamo said the declaration of Sh47.50 per kg of green leaf delivered followed a keen analysis of the expenditures incurred compared to the income.

“The board is pleased to announce that the accounts for the financial year 2025/26 ended on June 30, having been audited and finalised, and the board declared the second payment,” said Mr Kimamo in a communication to the growers.

Momul posted Sh40.50 more than last year's Sh32.50 per kg, Gianchore Sh18 per kg, Kaptumo Sh12.50 per kg, compared to Sh13 per kg and Sh10.5 of last year, respectively.

Ngere Sh48 per kg, Gathuthi Sh47.50 per kg, Njunu Sh45.20 per kg, Makomboki Sh45 per kg, Momul Sh40.50 per kg, Gitugi Sh40.50 per kg, Nduti Sh40 per kg, Chinga Sh36 per kg, Mataara Sh 33.50 per kg, Iriaini Sh 33.00 per kg, Kiru Sh 31 per kg.

Others are Githambo Sh30.30, Kanyenya ini Sh30 per kg, Gianchore Sh18 per kg, Kaptumo Sh12.50 per kg.  

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Tea Bonus KTDA Chairman Enos Njeru Quality Green Leaf Gathuthi Factory
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