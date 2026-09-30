Nairobi coworking space earns Africa's first health and wellbeing rating

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Nairobi-based coworking operator has become the first workspace in Africa to receive the WELL Coworking Rating, which assesses health and wellbeing in flexible workplaces. [Courtesy]

Air quality, lighting, comfort and mental wellbeing are becoming part of the test for coworking spaces under a new global rating for flexible workplaces.

Workable, a Nairobi-based coworking operator, has become the first workspace in Africa to receive the WELL Coworking Rating, developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) in partnership with The Instant Group.

The rating provides a framework for assessing health and wellbeing in coworking environments, covering areas including air and water quality, lighting, comfort, fitness and mental wellbeing.

The development comes as companies pay more attention to the conditions in which employees work, including workplace health, comfort and wellbeing.

Samir Patel, founder and chief executive officer of Workable, said the rating gives companies operating in Nairobi a workspace that meets an international benchmark.

“As global organisations increasingly hold their real estate to ESG and wellbeing standards, achieving Africa’s first WELL Coworking Rating gives our members a workspace that already meets that benchmark,” said Patel.

He added that the rating would support companies looking for workplaces that meet their employee wellbeing and compliance requirements.

The WELL Coworking Rating is the first global standard developed specifically for coworking environments. It was created by IWBI in partnership with The Instant Group.

The assessment covers conditions that can affect how people experience their workplaces, including the quality of air and water, lighting, physical comfort, opportunities for fitness and mental wellbeing.

Workable’s rating also adds to its existing sustainability credentials, including EDGE certification for resource-efficient design.

Sam Pickering, managing director at Incendium, part of The Instant Group, said the rating showed how workspace operators were changing the way they approached office environments.

“Workable’s achievement demonstrates how leading operators are redefining the value of workspace,” explained Pickering.

“By placing health and wellbeing at the centre of their strategy, they are creating environments where people perform at their best and organisations achieve better outcomes.”

Ann Marie Aguilar, senior vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at IWBI, congratulated Workable on receiving the rating.

“This milestone reflects outstanding leadership, setting a high bar for the industry in Africa while demonstrating the value of health-focused, high-performing environments,” observed Aguilar.

Workable said it intends to build on the rating as it develops its flexible workspace operations across Africa.

“This milestone reflects outstanding leadership, setting a high bar for the industry in Africa while demonstrating the value of health-focused, high-performing environments,” said Aguilar.

Workable said it intends to build on the rating as it develops its flexible workspace operations across Africa.