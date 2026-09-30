Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Africa is opening up, is your business ready?

By Lydiah Kiburu | Sep. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
 An opportunity beyond Kenya becomes meaningful when the business at home can respond. [iStockphoto]

Picture this: a food processor in Nairobi opens a message from a retailer in Kampala: “Can you supply 200 jars next month?” For a moment, she imagines her products on shelves beyond Kenya. Then, she reaches for her calculator. What will delivery cost? Can she finance production before payment? Can she fulfil this order without disappointing her regular customers?

Suddenly, regional trade is no longer a conversation about agreements. It is an order she must price, finance and deliver. That is the challenge this series has explored. An opportunity beyond Kenya becomes meaningful when the business at home can respond.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Regional Trade SME Growth Small Business Growth
.

Latest Stories

Africa is opening up, is your business ready?
Africa is opening up, is your business ready?
Opinion
By Lydiah Kiburu
8 mins ago
Kenyan universities warned thy have three years to rethink how they teach
Enterprise
By John Maina
52 mins ago
Amani Nzomo: Youngster juggling football and polo
Sports
By Ben Ahenda
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Revealed: How Dr Mutiso's murder suspects are plotting to poison police informers
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Revealed: How Dr Mutiso's murder suspects are plotting to poison police informers
From legal concerns to regional fragmentation: Why Dangote refinery project risks straining EAC unity
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
From legal concerns to regional fragmentation: Why Dangote refinery project risks straining EAC unity
Lamu row clouds Sh2.2 trillion refinery project
By Benard Sanga 1 hr ago
Lamu row clouds Sh2.2 trillion refinery project
Why MPs are furious with 'The Standard'
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Why MPs are furious with 'The Standard'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved