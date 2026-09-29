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EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity

By Francis Ontomwa | Sep. 29, 2026
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EADB operations in Kenya are governed by a special treaty framework and legal protections. [Courtesy]

For a regional lender whose operations in Kenya are governed by a special treaty framework and legal protections, the East African Development Bank (EADB) is now facing scrutiny on multiple fronts.

Parliament is questioning its regulation, immunity and dealings involving Kenyan public funds, while the courts continue to grapple with challenges to the legal framework governing its operations.

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