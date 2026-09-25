Kenya eyes Chinese support in mining sector, CS Joho says

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Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho speaks during the 28th China Mining Conference in Tianjin, China. [Courtesy]

Kenya is seeking deeper Chinese investment in its mining sector as it pushes to transform mineral wealth into a driver of economic growth.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho made the announcement at the 28th China Mining Conference in Tianjin.

Joho pitched Kenya’s untapped mineral resources to global investors, highlighting significant deposits of critical minerals.

He said the conference provided a valuable platform to invite investors to be part of the country’s next chapter of mineral-led economic transformation.

“The 28th China Mining Conference in Tianjin, China, today provided a valuable platform to pitch Kenya’s vast mining investment opportunities to the global mining community and invite investors to be part of the country’s next chapter of mineral-led economic transformation,” Joho said.

He underscored Kenya’s strategic role in the global energy and technology transition, anchored by significant deposits of coltan, copper, lithium, niobium and rare earth elements.

Joho said Kenya has embarked on a reform agenda to transform mining into a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He said the government is strengthening governance, enhancing transparency and creating a predictable investment environment backed by competitive incentives.

“We are strengthening governance, enhancing transparency and creating a predictable investment environment backed by competitive incentives designed to make investments in Kenya profitable, inclusive and fair,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by Vice President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mustafa Ramadhan, Chairperson of the Mineral Rights Board Sophie Kutiti and Board Director Lucy Micheni.

Kenya’s mining sector remains largely underexplored, with many known deposits at the reconnaissance stage.

The government hopes that Chinese investment and technical expertise will help unlock the country’s mineral potential.

China has been a key partner in Africa’s mining sector.

China has fully implemented zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China, creating favourable conditions for mining trade.

Official cooperation documents (FOCAC) advocate cooperation in local value addition of minerals, green development, and mining capacity building.

Chinese companies have helped Zambia build copper hydrometallurgy capacities on a large scale to realise local extraction of copper, and helped Zimbabwe process lithium locally, upgrading lithium concentrates to primary lithium salts. In the DRC, the Tenke Fungurume Copper-Cobalt Mine operated by CMOC Group is a major engine for the economy.

China-Africa mining projects also focus on green and digital transformation.

In Côte d’Ivoire, the Abujar Gold Project built integrated solar energy generation and storage capacities, with green electricity accounting for 35 per cent of the mine’s total electricity consumption.

The utilisation rate of return water in mineral processing reached 75 per cent, saving 3.86 million cubic metres of water annually.

Joho’s remarks come as Kenya seeks to position itself as a key supplier of minerals essential for renewable energy, battery technologies and advanced manufacturing.

The country has declared 14 minerals as strategic and critical, including rare earths, coltan, copper, lithium, niobium and radioactive materials.

Kenya recently launched a competitive tender for the Mrima Hill rare earths and niobium deposit, valued at an estimated $62 billion, which has attracted interest from both Chinese and Western companies.

The government hopes that Chinese investment and technical expertise, particularly in satellite remote sensing and green mining technologies, will help unlock Kenya’s mineral potential.