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State moves to ease fears over tighter cargo controls

By Gathenya Njaramba | Sep. 25, 2026
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Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority Director General James Keter after a meeting with importers and traders in Nairobi on September 24, 2026. [Courtesy]

The government has moved to allay fears that ongoing reforms aimed at tightening export and import controls could stifle trade and cause delays in cargo clearance.

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Related Topics

Exports and Imports Control Cargo Clearance Shippers Council of Eastern Africa KNRA DG James Keter
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