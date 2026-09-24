Farmers earn Sh755 million from coffee auction

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Coffee volume traded at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) this week generated Sh755 million for farmers and estates.

A total of 16,039 bags of coffee, weighing 990,385 kg, were auctioned, down from 17,013 bags weighing 1,050,107 kg in last week's sale, marking the 40th week of the coffee year.

The average price per 50 kg bag was USD 294.46 (Sh38,106), with the highest at USD 378.00 (Sh48,913) and the lowest at USD 78.00 (Sh10,103).

New Kenya Planters Co-operative Union PLC (New KPCU) continued to lead the marketing agents by volume, handling 3,359 bags weighing 206,580 kg.

New KPCU's coffee recorded an average price of USD 284.02 (Sh36,780.59) per 50 kg bag, with the portfolio valued at USD 1.1 million.

The other leading marketing agents were: Alliance Berries Limited, handling 2,459 bags weighing 151,975 kg at an average price of USD 291.34 per 50 kg bag.

Kipkelion Broker Company Ltd handled 1,869 bags, weighing 115,133 kg, at an average price of USD 323.68 per 50 kg bag. Coffee Estate Bourgeoisie Brokers Limited traded 1,467 bags, weighing 90,109 kg, at an average price of USD 290.88 per 50 kg bag.

Meru County Coffee Marketing Agency Limited traded 1,149 bags, weighing 70,851 kg, at an average price of USD 278.53 per 50 kg bag.

On the purchasing side, C. Dorman SEZ Ltd recorded the highest number of purchases with 3,921 bags.

Other leading buyers included Ibero Kenya Ltd (3,032 bags), Louis Dreyfus Company (2,933 bags), Taylor Winch (Coffee) Limited (1,122 bags), and Kenyacof Limited (1,062 bags).

Regarding grade performance, AB grade remained the leading grade by volume, with 6,436 bags traded at an average price of USD 332.10 per 50 kg bag.

The AA grade recorded the highest average price, at USD 343.05 per 50-kg bag, with 2,079 bags traded. The auction's highest individual price of USD 378.00 further reflected the market value attached to quality Kenyan coffee.

Other grades traded during the auction included C (2,842 bags) at USD 292.75 per 50 kg bag. Additional grades included T (705 bags) at USD 191.58 per 50 kg bag, UG2 — 389 bags at USD 158.23 per 50 kg bag, UG1 — 505 bags at USD 256.54 per 50 kg bag, TT (321) bags at USD 271.85 per 50 kg bag, and grade PB (741 bags) at USD 325.02 per 50 kg bag.