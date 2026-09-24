Menengai geothermal plants deliver 70MW to Kenya's grid

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) geothermal power plants. [Courtesy]

Two geothermal power plants at the Menengai geothermal fields, which have been under development for nearly a decade, have finally been completed and begun supplying electricity to the national grid.

The plants, developed by Globeleq and Orpower 22, have a combined generation capacity of 70 megawatts (MW), lifting Kenya’s installed geothermal capacity to more than 1,000 megawatts.