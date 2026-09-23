Museveni: The master of double speak on Kenya G-to-G fuel deal

Museveni softens fuel deal criticism as Kenya-Uganda price gap persists. [Courtesy]

After last week’s scathing attack on Kenya's Government-to-Government (G-to-G) fuel import deal, during which he likened the government to middlemen, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni retracted his remarks on Sunday.

He instead thanked President William Ruto for his help in getting the middlemen to stop their exploitative behaviour, while accusing “some Kenya media people” of adding pilipili (red pepper) to his remarks, which he claimed were taken out of context.