Taxing super-rich could net additional Sh130b, State told

IPF Chief Executive Daniel Ndirangu speaking during launch of the 2026 annual national shadow budget. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Kenya could raise about Sh130 billion in additional revenue by strengthening taxation of wealth, the Institute of Public Finance (IPF) has said, as it called for reforms to address widening inequality and reduce pressure on ordinary taxpayers.

The institute says the country’s current tax system places a heavier burden on income earners while wealth accumulated through assets, shares, investments and other holdings remains comparatively undertaxed.