Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

How tariff regime has slowed Kenya Power's revenue growth

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 19, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror and General Manager Finance Stephen Vikiru at an investor briefing on the firm's full-year financial results in Nairobi yesterday. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The existing electricity tariff regime has limited Kenya Power's revenue growth, even as the utility firm posted a profit after tax of Sh24.99 billion for the year ended June 2026.

The latest financials from the company show that while profit after tax for the period grew by 2.1 per cent, revenue increased by 8.6 per cent to Sh238.2 billion.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya Power Revenue Electricity Tariffs Kenya Power Electricity Sales
.

Latest Stories

Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
13 mins ago
G-to-G fuel con: Museveni ditches Ruto, says oil importation deal scheme swindling Uganda
National
By Ndung’u Gachane
13 mins ago
Ruto's university funding U-turn exposes crisis of his own making
Education
By Standard Team
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

G-to-G fuel con: Museveni ditches Ruto, says oil importation deal scheme swindling Uganda
By Ndung’u Gachane 13 mins ago
G-to-G fuel con: Museveni ditches Ruto, says oil importation deal scheme swindling Uganda
Ruto's university funding U-turn exposes crisis of his own making
By Standard Team 13 mins ago
Ruto's university funding U-turn exposes crisis of his own making
Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
By Barrack Muluka 13 mins ago
Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
Which way Sifuna: Options for the Linda Mwananchi leader as rifts emerge within
By Okumu Modachi 13 mins ago
Which way Sifuna: Options for the Linda Mwananchi leader as rifts emerge within
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved