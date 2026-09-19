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How tariff regime has slowed Kenya Power's revenue growth

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 19, 2026
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Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror and General Manager Finance Stephen Vikiru at an investor briefing on the firm's full-year financial results in Nairobi yesterday. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The existing electricity tariff regime has limited Kenya Power's revenue growth, even as the utility firm posted a profit after tax of Sh24.99 billion for the year ended June 2026.

The latest financials from the company show that while profit after tax for the period grew by 2.1 per cent, revenue increased by 8.6 per cent to Sh238.2 billion.

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