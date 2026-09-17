Treasury faces Sh245b refund bill in bungled Safaricom shares sale

Treasury CS John Mbadi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto’s cash-strapped government faces the prospect of refunding the Sh245 billion that it earned from the partial sale of its 15 per cent shareholding to Vodacom Group after the High Court nullified the sale in a ruling on Tuesday.

The court said the transaction was not subjected to adequate public participation and also lacked transparency, finding it to have been done in contravention of the Constitution and the law.