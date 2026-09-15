Financial services firm strengthens Nairobi hub with new hires

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Montran, the global provider of payment and capital market infrastructure solutions, has appointed Josephat Iseme and Nicolas Muchiri to two key positions at Montran Africa, its regional hub in Nairobi.

Iseme has been appointed as a regional technical sales lead and Nicolas Muchiri as senior software engineer.

Montran launched the Nairobi-based on December 2025 as its regional hub, led by its regional executive director Wohoro Ndohho.

The office deepens a long-standing commitment to the continent, enabling closer collaboration with clients, faster delivery, and solutions tailored to Africa's diverse markets.

The hub builds on Montran systems that already power key national and regional financial infrastructures across the continent.

“Montran Africa was built to physically move us closer to the institutions we serve, and closer also means moving faster from strategy to delivery – all to keep a promise long made to our clients on the Continent,” said Ndohho in a statement.