Meru Land CEC bags continental cybersecurity award

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Meru Land CEC Joy Karwitha. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Meru Land, Physical Planning, Urban Development and Housing Executive Joy Karwitha has been named at theCyber Security Woman of the Year, at the 11th Africa Digital Economy Awards 2026, in recognition of her contribution and leadership in the cybersecurity sector.

The awards also saw CyberAce Africa, a Kenyan cybersecurity firm, earn recognition.

Ms Karwitha's recognition brought to attention the increasing role of women in technology and cybersecurity, an area that is critical to building a stronger and more diverse African digital economy.

"At a time when governments, businesses and citizens are becoming increasingly dependent on digital services, cybersecurity can no longer be viewed simply as an ICT function," she said.

She explained that cybersecurity had become an essential component of economic development, public service delivery, financial stability and national security.

The recognition was hailed as a milestone for Meru County, with her recognition on an African cybersecurity platform placing the devolved unit in the spotlight as a county associated not only with traditional economic activities, but also with technology, innovation and the emerging digital economy.

"The achievement provides an opportunity to demonstrate that talent and innovation can emerge from every part of Kenya and that counties can play a meaningful role in the country's digital transformation," she said.

CyberAce Africa took home the award for Managed Security Provider of the Year, while its leadership also received individual recognition for excellence, and leadership in the cybersecurity space.

The recognition marks an important milestone for CyberAce Africa and reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity as Africa accelerates its digital transformation.

CyberAce Africa works in the cybersecurity and information security space, helping organisations identify, manage and respond to cyber risks while strengthening the security of their digital environments. Its work spans areas such as cybersecurity solutions, privileged access management, data security, vulnerability management, security monitoring and other technologies designed to protect critical systems, information and digital services.

The Managed Security Provider of the Year award is therefore particularly significant because it recognises not only the technology CyberAce Africa deploys, but also its ability to help organisations continuously manage their cybersecurity risks in an environment where threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

For CyberAce Africa, the award represents recognition of the work being done by a Kenyan technology company in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving industry.

Recognition of Kenyan cybersecurity talent

The dual recognition is particularly significant because it demonstrates two sides of the same story: the importance of strong cybersecurity organisations and the people providing leadership within the sector.

Karwitha, one of the youngest members of Governor Isaac Mutuma's cabinet said: "I am grateful, and honored. For Meru, this recognition can serve as an inspiration to young people, technology professionals, entrepreneurs and institutions within the county. It reinforces the message that the future of economic opportunity is increasingly linked to digital skills, innovation and the ability to participate in technology-driven industries."

The feat avails an opportunity for the county to strengthen its focus on digital skills development, cybersecurity awareness, innovation and technology-enabled public services, in her department as well as others.

For the country the recognition comes at an important time for Kenya, when the country is positioning itself as a leading digital economy in Africa, with digital financial services, e-government platforms, cloud technologies, telecommunications, artificial intelligence and online commerce becoming increasingly embedded in everyday life.

However, greater digital dependence also creates greater exposure to cyber threats.

The growth of ransomware, identity theft, data breaches, fraud, attacks against critical infrastructure and other forms of cybercrime means that cybersecurity must develop alongside digital transformation.

Recognition of a Kenyan cybersecurity company at an African industry awards platform therefore demonstrates that Kenya is not only consuming cybersecurity technologies—it is also developing local expertise capable of protecting organisations and digital infrastructure.

This is important for the country's digital sovereignty and resilience.

Strong local cybersecurity capabilities can reduce dependence on external expertise, create highly skilled employment opportunities, support innovation and strengthen Kenya's ability to respond to emerging cyber threats.

The achievement by Karwitha and CyberAce Africa also contributes to the visibility of Kenya's technology sector across the continent.

For CyberAce Africa, the award is more than an accolade, but a validation of the company's direction and the work of its team, and also creates a responsibility to continue raising the standard.

The recognition provides CyberAce Africa with an opportunity to build on its achievements and continue investing in people, technology, innovation and partnerships.

It also sends an important message to the next generation of Kenyan technology professionals: world-class technology expertise does not have to come from outside Africa.

It can be built here, by African talent, to solve African challenges while competing on a global stage.

The two awards received at the 11th Africa Digital Economy Awards 2026 are consequently more than individual or corporate achievements.

They represent a broader story about Kenyan innovation, African cybersecurity capability, women's leadership in technology, and the role that counties such as Meru can play in shaping the country's digital future.