Ruto's Tata Chemicals tantrum spooks investors ahead of polls

President William Ruto's on-again, off-again order for Tata Chemicals to "pack up and leave" Kenya has left investors spooked, with analysts warning the episode is becoming a textbook case of how political interference and election-year jitters can shatter confidence in a emerging market and economy like Kenya.
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