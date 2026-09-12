FKE: Investing in women leaders is good for business

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) Chief Executive Jacqueline Mugo during the official relaunch of the Female Future Kenya Alumni Network on September 9 in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Companies that invest in developing women leaders are building a stronger pipeline of executives and board directors, according to a new Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) survey.

The employers' lobby further notes that in such an environment, women experience higher job retention and promotions for high-performing talent.