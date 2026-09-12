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Fish firm gets global food certification

By James Wanzala | Sep. 12, 2026
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Global Tilapia Managing Director Joseph Mureithi and Kenya Fisheries Service Director General Daisy Muriuki during the certification event. [Courtesy]

Kenyan aquaculture and fish processing company Global Tilapia has secured the internationally recognised FSSC 22000 Food Safety Certification, becoming the first fish processing company in Kenya to attain the certification.

The milestone marks a major step for the company as it seeks to strengthen its fish processing operations, meet international food safety requirements and expand into new local and international markets.

FSSC 22000 is a globally recognised food safety certification scheme that sets requirements for managing food safety risks across the food supply chain. It covers food safety management, regulatory compliance and continuous improvement.

Speaking during the certification event, Global Tilapia Founder and Managing Director Joseph Mureithi said the achievement demonstrated the company’s commitment to producing safe and quality fish products.

“Achieving FSSC 22000 certification is an important step in our growth journey. It demonstrates that we are investing in the systems, processes and people needed to consistently deliver safe and quality fish products to our customers. We believe this will strengthen customer confidence and create new opportunities for the business,” said Mureithi.

He said the certification would also position the company to meet the requirements of large retailers, food service companies and institutional buyers that increasingly demand internationally recognised food safety standards from their suppliers.

“Global Tilapia supplies fish products to retail, wholesale, institutional and commercial customers,” he added.

The company has strengthened its food safety systems and fish processing procedures to meet the requirements of the FSSC 22000 standard.

The certification is expected to enhance Global Tilapia’s competitiveness in the fish processing industry by providing assurance to customers and business partners that its operations meet internationally recognised food safety requirements.

For Kenya’s growing aquaculture sector, the achievement also signals the increasing importance of quality standards in moving beyond fish production to value addition, processing and access to wider markets.

Global Tilapia’s certification comes as the company positions its fish processing business for growth while seeking to build stronger relationships with retailers, food service operators, institutional buyers and other commercial customers.

Kenya Fisheries Service Director General Daisy Muriuki, during the event, said the government is stepping up efforts to ensure fish consumed in the country is safe and meets the required quality standards.

Muriuki said the government was strengthening measures across the fisheries value chain, from production and handling to processing and consumption, to protect consumers and promote quality fish products.

“Fish is not only food; it is an opportunity to improve the health of our people, create jobs and put money in the hands of our farmers. We want to see more Kenyans embrace fish consumption and take up fish farming as a viable economic activity,” Muriuki said.

She encouraged Kenyans to develop a culture of eating fish, noting that increased consumption would create a ready market for farmers while contributing to better nutrition.

Muriuki also urged Kenyans to embrace fish farming, saying aquaculture has the potential to create employment, improve household incomes and contribute to food security.

She praised the growing role of Global Tilapia in promoting tilapia farming and consumption, noting that greater investment by private-sector players would help unlock the potential of Kenya’s aquaculture industry.

“Companies such as Global Tilapia are playing an important role in demonstrating the potential of tilapia as both a nutritious food and a viable business.

 We encourage more investment and innovation in the sector,” she said.

Muriuki said stronger collaboration between the government, farmers and private-sector players would be critical in expanding fish production and ensuring Kenyans have access to safe, quality and affordable fish.

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Related Topics

FSSC 22000 Global Tilapia Kenya Fisheries Service Marine
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