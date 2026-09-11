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Co-op Bank leads list of Kenyan lenders in Forbes World top 500

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 11, 2026
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Co-operative Bank posted its strongest-ever half-year performance with a 28 per cent rise in net profit to Sh18 billion. [File, Standard]

Four top Kenyan banks have been ranked among the world's top 500 performing lenders in the inaugural Forbes World's Top Performing Banks 2026 list.

This is a rare endorsement of the sector's resilience as Kenya's broader economy battles slowing growth, elevated inflation and a punishing credit environment.

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Related Topics

Forbes World's Top Performing Banks Co-operative Bank of Kenya Kenya's Economy Coop Bank CEO Gideon Muriuki
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