Co-op Bank leads list of Kenyan lenders in Forbes World top 500

Four top Kenyan banks have been ranked among the world's top 500 performing lenders in the inaugural Forbes World's Top Performing Banks 2026 list.
This is a rare endorsement of the sector's resilience as Kenya's broader economy battles slowing growth, elevated inflation and a punishing credit environment.
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