Africa pushes for consolidated air market to boost connectivity

Aviation Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Aviation Africa Managing Director Mark Brown during the 2026 Africa Aviation Summit in Nairobi on September 9, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) to boost air connectivity across Africa.

Mudavadi said poor intra-African connectivity continues to limit the growth of tourism, trade, healthcare, education and humanitarian services.