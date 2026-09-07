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Government welcomes digital investors

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 7, 2026
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The launch of NBO2 data centre. [Ronald Kipruto,Standard]

The government has called on Digital investors to invest in Kenya, saying it is working towards a safe and conducive environment.

Speaking on Monday, August 7, 2026, during the launch of NBO2, a data centre platform, the Principal Secretary, State Department for ICT and Digital Economy, John Tanui, said Kenya is ready for more investors.

The PS, who spoke during the rebrand of icolo to Digital Realty, said the government is working to ensure the sector is well regulated.

“We will continue to work on the policy space to ensure that we are attractive as a country; we unlock opportunities so that young people can be able to be part of this fast-growing sector of the digital economy,” he said.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke said that Kenya has led in digital evolution, noting that it was the first African country to go fully digital.

He said that Kenya is a knowledge-driven economy, underscoring the importance of digital investors.

“Our economy is a knowledge-driven economy, is a service economy, so when we get investors, we celebrate because it benefits the youth to be technologically exposed,” he said.

“Kenya is a liberal economy open market economically we encourage innovation, we encourage ideas, and we want many foreign investors to come through, and we ensure an enabling environment to thrive.”

The Digital Realty’s general manager, Wanja Muriithi, said that Kenya has emerged as one of Africa’s leading technology hubs by building a reputation for innovation and digital leadership.

The Managing Director for for the firms Africa region, Marcel Louw, noted that the country provides a gateway into the East African community.

“Why we invest in Kenya is because we see a digital gateway to East Africa; the policy and the government allow us.”

He revealed that currently they have more than 17 data centers across Africa, over 200 megawatts of capacity currently going live and 400 megawatts ability to scale up.

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