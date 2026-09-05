Kenyan YouTubers to pay 5pc withholding tax on earnings from September

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Google has informed Kenyan digital content producers that, from the September 2026 payout cycle, a mandatory five per cent local withholding tax will be deducted from YouTube earnings.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will now use foreign tech companies as direct collection agents, marking a significant tightening of tax compliance within Kenya's quickly expanding creator economy.

The deductions stem from provisions of the Kenya Income Tax Act on the monetisation of digital content. Although Kenya's Finance Act 2023 imposed statutory withholding obligations on content creators, revenue processed through international platforms continued to be reported primarily on a self-reporting basis.

KRA is reducing oversight gaps in the gig economy by integrating auto-deductions directly into YouTube's AdSense. Under the agreement, Google will automatically provide the taxman with monthly reports that include gross creator earnings, total tax withheld, physical addresses, and 11-character KRA Personal Identification Numbers (PINs).

The policy causes immediate operational and financial difficulties for thousands of Kenyan YouTubers. After deducting production overhead, platform splits of about 45 per cent, and current US Chapter 3 cross-border withholding taxes of up to 30 per cent applied to views originating within the United States, content creators already have narrow profit margins.

Willie Oeba, a civic educator, received a notification stating that Google will deduct five per cent of Kenyan tax from finalised YouTube earnings each month in addition to any applicable US taxes.

"Under the Kenya Income Tax Act, Google is required to withhold taxes on YouTube earnings paid to AdSense for YouTube accounts based in Kenya. Each month, Google will withhold a five per cent Kenya tax on finalised YouTube earnings along with any applicable U.S. taxes. This withholding will first apply to September 2026 earnings paid out in October 2026," the notification reads.

Consequently, a major source of concern for digital media entrepreneurs is the possibility of overlapping tax claims. Because Google's global payout infrastructure takes into account both foreign tax treaties and local laws, creators who generate international traffic may face withholding from both Washington and Nairobi before funds reach local bank accounts.

While it is theoretically possible to claim the five per cent local withholding as a tax credit when filing annual resident returns, tax analysts point out that handling these claims across jurisdictions necessitates complex bookkeeping, which presents a challenge for independent creators.

Google has instructed creators to enter and verify their 11-character KRA PIN in AdSense settings by October 1, 2026. Failure to meet the deadline will not prevent earnings from accruing; however, Google will freeze monthly disbursements until compliance details are approved.

The policy shift in Kenya signifies a lasting change in the digital landscape, transforming content creation from an informal cash-generating activity to a fully audited enterprise sector.