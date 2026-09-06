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Road to riches: Nairobi Expressway mints Sh21.7m daily from motorists

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 6, 2026
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A section of the 27-kilometre Nairobi Expressway. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi Expressway, Kenya's flagship elevated toll road, handed its Chinese operator roughly Sh3.9 billion (RMB 3,936 million) in operating revenue over the six months ending June 30, 2026.

This is according to interim financial filings by its parent company, reviewed by Sunday Standard.

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Nairobi Expressway Nairobi Expressway Traffic Chaos Nairobi Expressway Charges Nairobi Expressway Cost
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