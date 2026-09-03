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Healthcare outlets outpace supermarkets in retail expansion

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 3, 2026
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Healthcare providers are emerging as the landlords’ favourite due to the fast growth of some outlets in the country, whose footprints have since surpassed those of supermarkets.

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