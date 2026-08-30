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SMEs urged to embrace green energy

By Peterson Githaiga | Aug. 30, 2026
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SMEs encouraged to adopt green energy.[File, Standard]

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been urged to adopt green energy solutions to reduce their production costs.

Industry stakeholders at a Machakos County energy forum emphasised that converting renewable electricity into high-value products can address Africa's energy deficits while keeping manufacturing and jobs local.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti noted that decentralised green energy solutions provide the stability small and medium enterprises need to lower operational costs and improve productivity.

''Decentralised green energy solutions such as rooftop solar installations and localised mini-grids provide affordable, predictable, and uninterrupted power. This stability enables small businesses to lower overheads, improve profit margins, scale production, and create local employment opportunities'' said the county boss at the event to mark Safer Power Group's 10th anniversary held in Machakos.

The governor noted that energy expenses often constitute the single largest operational cost for micro and small manufacturers.

She said going green offers a critical relief mechanism to cope with the shrinking capacity of the national grid, ensuring our industries enjoy uninterrupted operational resilience.

''Climate change and energy constraints demand bold action, and our response must be rooted in clean, renewable sources.  I am proud to report that Machakos County is not just talking about this transition; we are actively living it. We have already initiated aggressive solarisation across our public infrastructure, powering critical community services in our hospitals, boreholes, and public street lighting through clean energy'' she added.

Framed around recognising "a decade of innovation, green industry and clean energy leadership, strategy, stakeholder", the event highlighted the need for the country’s energy independence, advancing industrial competitiveness, and meeting environmental sustainability commitments.

The event also provided Safer Power Group with an opportunity to showcase its pioneering achievements and articulate an ambitious vision for the next phase of growth.

 Safer Power Group Chief Executive Dalmus Mbai echoed the statement, saying that large-scale manufacturing operations can run entirely on renewable energy, as the group has established a replicable model for Kenya's industrial sector.

"Our company's investment in green hydrogen technologies signals a forward-looking commitment to next-generation energy solutions that could fundamentally reshape Kenya's transport, power generation, and industrial sectors," said Mbai.

He said the company operates a 100 per cent green-powered off-grid manufacturing facility and is actively developing Kenya's green hydrogen ecosystem through proof-of-concept projects, strategic roadmap initiatives, and collaborative partnerships with government and industry stakeholders.

With a commitment to sustainable innovation and industrial excellence, Safer Power Group is shaping the future of clean energy  and manufacturing across East Africa.

''As Safer Power Group enters its second decade of operations, the company has positioned itself as a strategic catalyst in Kenya's transition toward sustainable manufacturing and clean energy leadership. The convergence of proven operational capabilities, cutting-edge technological development, and aligned stakeholder support, including distinguished national figures, creates a compelling trajectory for sustained growth and sectoral influence," said Mbai.

''The 10-year milestone represents far more than a corporate celebration, it is an affirmation of Safer Power Group's commitment to shaping Kenya's industrial and energy future in ways that balance economic growth with environmental stewardship and technological innovation.'' 

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