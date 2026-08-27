Political anxiety casts shadow on Kenya's investment outlook

Kenya's top business leaders are growing increasingly anxious about the oncoming 2027 general election. A Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) survey indicates that there are major concerns over political instability emerging as a dark cloud over an otherwise cautiously optimistic economic outlook.
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