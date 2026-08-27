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Political anxiety casts shadow on Kenya's investment outlook

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 27, 2026
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The wreckage of a vehicle that was set on fire in Homa Bay town on August 16, 2026. Six vehicles were burnt during Linda Mwananchi rally and property destroyed. [James Omoro, Standard]

Kenya's top business leaders are growing increasingly anxious about the oncoming 2027 general election. A Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) survey indicates that there are major concerns over political instability emerging as a dark cloud over an otherwise cautiously optimistic economic outlook.

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Related Topics

Kenya's Economic Outlook CBK's Chief Executive Officers' Survey Political Violence 2027 General Election
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