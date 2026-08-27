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How Kenya's informal workers hold the key to unlocking the housing market

By Graham Kajilwa | Aug. 27, 2026
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Kibera affordable housing project in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

If population is used as the basis for estimating Kenya’s housing demand - which has always been the case with the government - the potential market is undoubtedly vast.

But once this population is broken down into effective demand, it shrinks. It dwindles even further when qualified demand becomes the criterion.

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