Nairobi women traders urged to embrace digital platforms

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Participants during the SheConnects EmpowerHer digital accelerator trainer-of-trainers workshop. [Courtesy]

Women running small businesses in Nairobi’s informal sector are being encouraged to move beyond physical markets and use digital platforms to find customers, market their products and manage their finances.

This is the focus of a three-day digital skills training by KICTANet, which seeks to empower women with practical knowledge on using technology for entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

The programme has trained participants as trainers of trainers, with the women expected to return to their communities and share the skills with others.

KICTANet CEO Grace Githaiga said the programme was developed after the organisation identified a gap among women running small businesses who were not using technology to improve their enterprises.

“We have so many women doing small businesses, but they are not growing. They are also not utilising technology in ways that can enhance their businesses,” she said.

The training covers digital marketing, online business platforms, mobile money services and financial literacy.

Participants have been taught how to use digital platforms to advertise products, reach customers, save money, access credit and separate business finances from personal funds.

Dr Githaiga said poor financial management often prevents women from growing their businesses, with income from small enterprises frequently being used to meet household and family needs.

“When women do business, for example, if she’s a Mama Boga, she is forever mixing the funds from the business with her own funds,” she said.

She argued that separating business income from personal finances would allow women to track their earnings and reinvest in their enterprises.

For Jane Kanyiva, founder of Young her Initiative in Mathare, the training has provided practical skills that she plans to take back to women in her community.

“The training has been so much helpful because KICTANet has made everything very simple. They have simplified every topic that we are talking about,” she said.

Caneva said she had learnt how to use Facebook Marketplace and TikTok to promote products, display prices and interact with potential customers.

“I can’t wait to see women in Mathare posting their businesses,” she said.

Patience Nyaga of the Kenya Network for Women and Girls with Disability said the training had also created an opportunity for women with disabilities to strengthen their businesses.

“I’m willing to go and teach my fellow women with disabilities how to market their things online, and therefore they will be able to reach more customers,” she said.

The programme has also incorporated digital safety and cyber hygiene, with participants being advised to use strong passwords, change them regularly and exercise responsibility when communicating online.

Githaiga said freedom on the internet comes with responsibilities and warned participants against abusive online conduct.

“Just be a good human being so that when you’re communicating, why should you insult other people?” she said.

Nairobi City County Director of Gender and Inclusivity Jean Gichure said the training supports the county’s efforts to ensure women and other vulnerable groups benefit from digital opportunities.

She said many women in Nairobi depend on informal businesses but face challenges accessing affordable physical premises.

“The physical spaces are not enough, and most women, being vulnerable, sometimes are also not able to afford or to rent out spaces for businesses,” Gishure said.

She said digital platforms give women an opportunity to use their smartphones to market products and reach customers without relying entirely on physical shops.

The participants will now take the skills to their communities, where they are expected to train other women, including members of chamas, friends and other small-business owners.