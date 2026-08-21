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Givans Odawa: Agronomist turning bees into money making machine

By Silas Nyamweya | Aug. 21, 2026
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For Givans Odowa, beekeeping is more than a source of honey and income. It is a business opportunity, a tool for enhancing farmers’ livelihoods and, increasingly, a means of conserving the environment.

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Beekeeping Bee Farming Apiary Ecosystem
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