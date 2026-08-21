Digital skills programme targets 15,000 women traders in three counties

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Participants during SheConnects EmpowerHer Digital Accelerator Trainer of Trainers workshop. [Courtesy]

Women running small businesses could reach more customers, manage their finances better and increase their income through digital tools under a new programme targeting traders with limited access to technology.

This comes after the Kenya ICT Action Network (KICTANet), a multi-stakeholder think tank for ICT policy and regulation, began training 100 women in Nairobi, Nyandarua, and Tana River counties in digital skills to help them use technology to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

The three-day SheConnects EmpowerHer Digital Accelerator Trainer of Trainers workshop aims to equip participants with skills they will pass on to other women in their communities.

Nairobi County Coordinator for the EmpowerHer project Elizabeth Namarome said the programme seeks to help women move beyond using the internet mainly for communication and entertainment.

“Someone in Nairobi can be using the internet for business, but someone in rural places may just be scrolling. They are not seeing the possibilities that the internet can open for them,” Namarame said.

The training covers digital literacy, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, social media marketing and cyber hygiene. It also seeks to address the gap between having access to technology and knowing how to use it effectively.

The training follows a cascading model in which the 100 trainers will each train 50 women, potentially reaching about 5,000 women.

A community of practice will also allow participants to share opportunities, challenges and lessons after the training, while an online marketplace is expected to help women market their products and services.

KICTANet chief executive Grace Githaiga said the programme is part of the organisation’s capacity-building work on digital skills, online safety and cyber hygiene.

“KICTANet is a multi-stakeholder think tank that works in ICT policy and regulation through four pillars. We conduct research, policy advocacy, engagement and capacity building,” Dr Githaiga said.

She stated that most participants operate small businesses, including selling second-hand clothes and food, and can use digital platforms to market their products without necessarily having physical shops.

“We are telling them that these platforms are a far better marketing tool. Sometimes they may not need a physical space, like a shop, to sell some of those products,” she said.

The programme is also teaching women to separate business finances from personal money, calculate profits and use digital financial tools such as Pochi to track transactions.

KICTANet Women Digital Rights Programme representative Sherry Oyer urged women to use digital platforms safely.

“The Women Digital Rights Programme works around women’s digital rights on online platforms, from online safety to ensuring that women are on these platforms and can use them for economic empowerment,” Oyer said.

The programme is addressing barriers including mistrust of online transactions, cultural attitudes, limited smartphone access and varying levels of digital experience among different age groups.

Funded by CARE and implemented by KICTANet, EmpowerHer targets 15,000 women in Nairobi, Tana River and Nyandarua counties.