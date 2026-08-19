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Why women micro-entrepreneurs say no to good credit

By Nathalie Ngatia | Aug. 19, 2026
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Women entrepreneurs weigh the risks and realities before taking on business loans. [File Courtesy]

A woman who turns down a business loan is often assumed to lack financial confidence, fear formal finance or misunderstand the opportunity in front of her. But there is another possibility.

She may have looked at the terms, considered the uncertainty of her income and concluded that borrowing would expose her business and household to more risk than reward.

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Related Topics

Women Micro-Entrepreneurs Access to Credit Business Loan Women Entrepreneurs
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