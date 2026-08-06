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NCBA launches AI-enabled property ecosystem to accelerate home ownership and property investment

By James Wanzala | Aug. 6, 2026
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NCBA Bank branch in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

NCBA Bank has launched East Africa's first AI-native property ecosystem, PropertyDuk, that unites property search, financing, building, furnishing and protection in one connected experience.

The move comes at a time when Kenya's property market is estimated at over Sh1 trillion annually, yet mortgage penetration remains low, with about 30,000 active mortgages and nearly 79 per cent of urban Kenyans renting.

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Related Topics

PropertyDuka AI Property Platform NCBA Bank Digital Property Ecosystem
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