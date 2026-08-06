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What Kigali got right on affordable housing as Kenya continues to struggle with public trust

By Peter Muiruri | Aug. 6, 2026
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A visitor to Kigali, Rwanda, is always mesmerised by the orderly and clean nature of the city.

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Related Topics

Affordable Housing Kigali Housing Model Community Participation Sustainable Urban Development
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