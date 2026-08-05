Coffee market fetches Sh994 million in weekly auction

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Coffee farmers sort out berries. [File, Standard]

The Coffee market fetched Sh994 million at the auction after the sale of 18,089 bags weighing a total of 1,115,430 kg.

The volume of coffee auctioned at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange in sale 34 of the coffee season increased compared to 15,749 bags traded last week, weighing 972,266 kilograms and worth Sh884 million.

The average price per bag of 50 kilograms rose slightly to Sh44,462, down from Sh 44,443 realised in last week’s sale.

The average trading floor price equates to Sh137 per kilogramme of cherry.

The auction achieved an overall average price of USD 344.40 per 50kg bag, while premium AA coffee fetched up to USD 410.00, reflecting continued international demand for quality Kenyan coffee.

New KPCU traded 4,907 bags (300,835 kg) worth USD 2.07 million at an average of USD 344 per 50 kg. Alliance Berries followed closely with 4,000 bags (247,966 kg) but at a superior USD 364 average, reflecting a catalogue rich in certified Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Murang’a lots.

In the category of brokers, Coffee Estates Bourgeoisie Brokers moved 2,140 bags at USD 312, Kirinyaga Slopes Coffee Brokerage sold 1,726 bags at USD 345, and Meru County Coffee Marketing Agency quietly won the quality contest; its 1,288 bags fetched the day’s best broker average of USD 375 per 50 kg, proof that Meru’s Mukiria and Kathera factories came to the auction dressed for the occasion.

In the middle order, United Eastern Kenya (802 bags, USD 353), Kinya Coffee Marketing (638 bags, USD 277), KCCE Marketing (486 bags, USD 326), Kipkelion Broker Company (454 bags, USD 347), Ahadi Coffee (424 bags, USD 349) and Murang’a County Coffee Dealers (354 bags, USD 354) all cleared their catalogues.

Mt Elgon (326 bags, USD 350), Caffora (229 bags, USD 345), Minnesota Coffee Marketers (218 bags, USD 303) and Nandi Coffee Co-operative Union (97 bags, USD 334) rounded out the field.