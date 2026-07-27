Uganda takes control of Kenya Pipeline as Museveni secures veto power, two board seats

Kenya Pipeline Company, Nakuru depot [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Uganda has secured veto power over the hiring and firing of Kenya Pipeline Company's (KPC) chief executive. It has also won two seats on the board of the strategic State-owned firm, giving President Yoweri Museveni's government effective control over Kenya's fuel transport infrastructure in a deal that critics say compromises Kenya's energy sovereignty.

The appointments of Uganda's Permanent Secretaries for Finance and Energy, Dr Ramathan Ggoobi and Irene Bateebe, to the KPC board took effect on July 28.