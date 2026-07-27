Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis

By Macharia Kamau | Aug. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

A section of the Nairobi Expressway at Westlands in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Over the last two decades, Kenya has invested heavily in roads, railways and other public infrastructure in a bid to transform the economy.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya's Infrastructure Crisis National Infrastructure Fund Transport CS Davis Chirchir Road Maintenance Levy
.

Latest Stories

The professor's curse: How policies punish dons for reading too much
The professor's curse: How policies punish dons for reading too much
Opinion
By Joel Changorok
33 mins ago
As our politicians behave badly, scholars imagine a better Kenya, world
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
33 mins ago
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
Business
By Brian Ngugi
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results
By Edwin Nyarangi 33 mins ago
Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results
Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate
By Edwin Nyarangi 33 mins ago
Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate
Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis
By Macharia Kamau 33 mins ago
Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
By Brian Ngugi 33 mins ago
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved