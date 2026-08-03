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Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 3, 2026
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Construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto stood before the nation last week and invited Kenyans to what he called "the most consequential national conversation since the adoption of our Constitution in 2010".

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