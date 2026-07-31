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Nairobi county, residents clash over apartments height

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 31, 2026
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High-rise buildings in Kilimani, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Nairobi County has been approving unregulated high-rise apartments using a draft that was only passed into law last month, the Supreme Court was told on Thursday.

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