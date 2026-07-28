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EAC Central banks turn to gold in effort to revive single currency by 2031

By Brian Ngugi | Jul. 28, 2026
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Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Kamau Thugge at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. July 21, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

East African central bank governors have vowed to accelerate plans for a single regional currency by 2031 while pursuing aggressive diversification of foreign reserves through domestic gold purchases, as geopolitical conflicts and soaring energy costs threaten macroeconomic stability across the bloc.

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Related Topics

East African Community Single Currency Central Banks Monetary Union
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