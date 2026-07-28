Common currency by 2031? EAC revives single currency push as central banks turn to gold

East African central bank governors have vowed to accelerate plans for a single regional currency by 2031 while pursuing aggressive diversification of foreign reserves through domestic gold purchases, as geopolitical conflicts and soaring energy costs threaten macroeconomic stability across the bloc.
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