Expanding your business through digital trade: What every Kenyan SME should know

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A furniture maker in Nairobi receives an enquiry from a hotel in Kigali, Rwanda. A fashion retailer in Nakuru attracts a customer in Lusaka, Zambia through social media. A software developer in Mombasa is approached by a client in Accra, Ghana.

The opportunity is exciting. The transaction, however, is not always straightforward. How will the payment be made? How does each party verify the other's identity? Will an electronic invoice or contract be recognised?

What happens if a dispute arises after the goods have crossed a border?

These are no longer questions for large exporters alone. As more Kenyan small and medium enterprises (SMEs) embrace digital channels, cross-border business is becoming part of everyday commerce. Success increasingly depends not only on having a quality product or service but also on the digital systems that enable businesses in different countries to transact with confidence.

Fortunately, Kenya has made digital transformation strides that give local SMEs a strong foundation to venture into regional business. Over the past two decades, the country has built one of Africa's strongest digital ecosystems. Mobile money has transformed the way businesses receive and make payments.

Platforms such as e-Citizen have accelerated the digitisation of government services. Digital tax administration, electronic customs processes and a vibrant fintech sector have made Kenyan businesses more comfortable operating in a digital environment than ever before.

Yet crossing a national border still introduces new complexities. Payment systems may not be fully interoperable. Digital identities are not always recognised across countries. Consumer protection laws differ. Electronic records may not carry the same legal weight everywhere, while businesses often have to navigate different rules governing data, taxation and online transactions.

These are not shortcomings of individual businesses. They reflect the reality that Africa's digital marketplace is still evolving. Around the world, regional economic communities are developing common digital trade frameworks to reduce these barriers.

Africa's response is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol, which seeks to create a more coherent framework for digital commerce across the continent.

Importantly, the protocol is not something that an SME applies for or uses directly. Rather, it provides a framework through which African governments can progressively align laws, regulations and digital systems that support cross-border trade.

Its provisions cover practical issues that matter to businesses every day: the legal recognition of electronic transactions and contracts; digital payments; digital identities; consumer protection; cybersecurity; responsible data governance; and cooperation between countries to facilitate digital commerce.

As participating countries implement these commitments, businesses should gradually encounter fewer regulatory differences and greater certainty when trading across borders.

Imagine being able to verify a customer in another African country through trusted digital systems. Imagine receiving cross-border payments more seamlessly. Imagine electronic invoices and contracts enjoying broader recognition across participating countries. Imagine participating in regional online marketplaces with greater confidence because the underlying rules are becoming more compatible. As this dimension of digital transformation evolves in Africa, SMEs will enjoy a larger market within the region and beyond.

However, none of these developments will happen overnight, and implementation will vary from one country to another. Like any international agreement, success will ultimately depend on how consistently governments translate commitments into national laws, digital infrastructure and administrative practice.

Ultimately, no protocol can substitute for the fundamentals of a successful enterprise. Businesses must still earn trust, solve genuine customer problems, manage finances prudently and deliver consistent value.

Those principles remain unchanged. Indeed, they become more critical as a business owner embarks on a regional expansion.

What evolving digital trade frameworks can do, however, is reduce unnecessary friction. They can allow entrepreneurs to spend less time overcoming administrative obstacles and more time innovating, serving customers and reaching new markets.

For Kenyan SMEs, that may be the most important opportunity of all. As Africa's digital economy becomes increasingly connected, competitive advantage will belong not only to businesses with the best products, but also to those that understand how to operate confidently in an integrated marketplace.

Remember, digital trade is not replacing good business; it is expanding the market in which good businesses can compete.

-The author writes at the intersection of the trust economy, digital growth and transformation in emerging markets