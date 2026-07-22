Local lenders scoop top honours at 2026 Euromoney Awards

Audio By Vocalize

Two local lenders have been feted in different categories at the recently held 2026 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

Two local lenders have been feted in different categories at the recently held 2026 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) was named Kenya's Best Retail Bank and Best Digital Bank at the annual awards ceremony, capping a year of strong performance and strategic transformation for the tier-one lender.

This came as Stanbic Bank Kenya, a member of Standard Bank Group, was named Kenya’s Best Investment Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026.

The awards, presented on 16 July at The Peninsula in London, recognised Co-op Bank's “customer-centric strategy and its success in blending traditional relationship banking with digital innovation.”

The bank now serves over 9.8 million account holders, with more than 90 per cent of transactions processed through digital and alternative channels.

"Our customer-centric strategy and the progress we continue to make in combining trusted relationship banking with secure, accessible and innovative digital solutions," Group Managing Director and CEO Dr Gideon Muriuki said in a statement.

The recognition caps a remarkable turnaround for Co-op Bank under Muriuki's leadership. When he took the helm in 2001, the lender was nursing a Sh2.3 billion loss and languishing near the bottom of Kenya's banking sector. Today, it is one of East Africa's most profitable financial institutions.

The bank reported a record profit after tax of Sh29.75 billion for 2025, a 16.9 per cent increase from the previous year, driven by a 22 per cent surge in net interest income to Sh62.85 billion. Total operating income rose 13.9 per cent to Sh91.89 billion. The board proposed a total dividend of Sh2.50 per share, a 67 per cent increase from 2024.

In the first quarter of 2026, Co-op Bank posted its strongest-ever quarterly performance, with net profit jumping 21.3 per cent to Sh8.41 billion. The bank was also named one of Africa's fastest-growing companies in 2026 by the Financial Times.

The Best Digital Bank award recognises Co-op Bank's investment in digital onboarding, payment and credit capabilities, open-banking integrations, and a growing suite of digital-first solutions, including the Co-op Bank App. Its e-credit platform has disbursed more than Sh520 billion since launch.

Stanbic Bank, on the other hand, was recognised for its innovative financing, capital markets and advisory solutions that respond to clients’ evolving needs while supporting investment and economic growth in the country.

“This award affirms the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our teams to delivering solutions that create meaningful and lasting value. By combining our deep understanding of the Kenyan market with Standard Bank Group’s access to capital across Africa and internationally, we are able to support clients more effectively and help advance Kenya’s growth ambitions,” said Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank Kenya Jonathan Muga.

Stanbic Bank Kenya, through its corporate and investment banking business, provides corporate finance and advisory services, debt and equity capital markets solutions, structured finance, global markets and transaction banking services.

These solutions support clients across sectors that are central to Kenya’s growth, including infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, agriculture and consumer markets.

“This recognition speaks to the quality of the transactions we have supported and, more importantly, the value they create for our clients and the wider economy,” said Head of Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank Kenya Brian Wambani.

The award forms part of broader recognition for Standard Bank Group, which won 17 awards across the continent. The Group was also named Africa’s Best SME Banking Ecosystem, Africa’s Best for Securities Services and Africa’s Best Investment Bank for Equity Capital Markets, alongside country-level awards across several African markets.

The recognition adds to a strong year for Standard Bank Group, which was also named Africa’s and South Africa’s Most Valuable Banking Brand by Brand Finance for the fifth consecutive year and secured six accolades at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026.