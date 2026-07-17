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Asharami to breakground on KPRL, gas terminal in October

By Macharia Kamau | Jul. 17, 2026
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A section of the oil lines connecting Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited to various oil marketers in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

Nigeria’s Asharami Synergy is set to start construction of the 30,000 metric tonne cooking gas storage facility at Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL) in October 2026, eyeing completion before the end of 2028 amidst queries on how the firm upstaged the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) that was planning for a similar facility on the same location.

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Related Topics

Cooking Gas Storage Facility Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited Nigeria’s Asharami Synergy Kenya Pipeline Company
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