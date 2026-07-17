Asharami to breakground on KPRL, gas terminal in October

Nigeria’s Asharami Synergy is set to start construction of the 30,000 metric tonne cooking gas storage facility at Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL) in October 2026, eyeing completion before the end of 2028 amidst queries on how the firm upstaged the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) that was planning for a similar facility on the same location.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…