Ombam: Kenya cannot grow exports without marketers

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Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam speaks during the Marketing Society of Kenya Chair's Power Breakfast in Nairobi on Wednesday., July 15. [Courtesy]

Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam has called for closer ties between government and marketers, saying stronger collaboration is key to boosting exports and attracting investment.

Speaking during the Marketing Society of Kenya Chair's Power Breakfast in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ombam said Kenya must place marketing at the centre of its economic agenda as countries compete for markets, investment and consumers.

The forum brought together government officials, business leaders and policymakers under the theme, Marketing as a Catalyst for Trade and Economic Development.

"Marketing is central to building globally competitive brands and positioning Kenya to seize emerging opportunities across Africa and the global marketplace," said Ombam.

"By working more closely with the Marketing Society of Kenya and the private sector, we can integrate marketing more deliberately into Kenya's trade agenda, stimulate consumer demand, attract foreign investment and connect local businesses to international markets," Ombam added.

She noted that partnerships between the government and the private sector would strengthen export-led growth and help Kenyan businesses compete in changing global markets.

Ombam observed that stronger marketing could also support entrepreneurship, create jobs and increase foreign exchange earnings by opening access to domestic and international markets.

The meeting also examined how digital transformation, artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making are changing marketing and creating opportunities for businesses to reach consumers and expand into new markets.

Marketing Society of Kenya Chairperson Zuhura Odhiambo urged organisations to move marketing from a support role to a strategic business function in boardroom decisions.

"Marketing must be recognised as a strategic business function because organisations and economies that invest in it are better positioned to innovate, compete and grow sustainably," observed Odhiambo.

"As marketing leaders, we have a responsibility to develop strategies that stimulate consumer spending, expand market reach and support Kenya's broader economic transformation," Odhiambo noted.

Participants also called for stronger professional standards in marketing, investment in future talent and closer ties between government, academia and the private sector to ensure the profession continues contributing to national development.

The Marketing Society of Kenya said the Chair's Power Breakfast forms part of its programme to promote professional standards, ethical practice and continuous development in the sector.