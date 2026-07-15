New programme mentors students into healthcare technology careers

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Dr. Agnes Mindila, director of JKUAT's School of Computing and Information Technology, speaks during the Smart Elevate Program career fair on July 15, 2026, as Smart Applications International Kenya CEO Isaiah Mosiori looks on. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Students seeking careers in healthcare technology will access mentorship, internships, and graduate training through a new programme linking academia and industry across Africa.

The Smart Elevate Student Mentorship Program aims to guide students from career exploration to workplace experience through structured learning and engagement with professionals in the sector.

Participants will receive career guidance, mentorship, and opportunities to build the skills needed for healthcare technology as digital solutions become more common across African healthcare systems.

The programme was launched during the Smart Career Fair held at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Wednesday, July 15, where students from various schools registered and interacted with healthcare technology professionals.

Healthcare technology firm Smart Applications International developed the initiative as part of efforts to create a pipeline of talent for the sector through mentorship, internships and graduate training.

"Across Africa, the healthcare technology industry needs young people who understand both innovation and the realities of healthcare delivery," said Isaiah Mosiori, chief executive officer of Smart Applications International Kenya.

"Investing in student mentorship is therefore not only a company priority, but an industry imperative. Through our initiative, students can move from career exploration to mentorship, internships, graduate training and long-term contribution to the sector," added Mosiori.

The company noted that industry-led graduate development programmes have become increasingly important in preparing students for careers in healthcare technology and digital health.

"The Smart Elevate Student Mentorship Program reflects the broader need to develop African talent through structured learning, practical exposure and professional growth," observed Jane Gikonyo, group human resources director at Smart Applications International.

"By guiding students through mentorship, internships and graduate training, the industry can build a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals who contribute meaningfully to healthcare and technology transformation across the continent," noted Gikonyo.

University leaders welcomed the initiative, saying partnerships between institutions of higher learning and employers help prepare students for changing workplace demands.

"Partnerships between universities and industry are vital in preparing students for the realities of the modern workplace," explained Prof. Robert Kinyua, deputy vice chancellor for academic affairs at JKUAT.

"Programs that give students access to mentorship, practical training and career opportunities are especially important in critical and growing fields such as healthcare technology," added Kinyua.

Students who joined the programme during the career fair began a development pathway that could lead to internships and graduate trainee positions within the healthcare technology sector.