KAA to modernise airports amid increased cargo and passenger traffic

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The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has unveiled major plans that are aimed at tackling delays at the airports as Kenya anticipates a significant rise on number of visitors and cargo passing through Kenya's airports.

The airports have seen an increase in passenger numbers, rising from 12.1 million in 2024 to 13.1 million in 2025.

Last year, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) handled nine million passengers while Moi International Airport (MIA) handled 1.8 million. KAA officials said the number of passengers handled at MIA is just a fraction of what they can handle.

"With this increase of passengers, KAA cannot wait but to act by coming up with ideas on how to facilitate and satisfy the needs of travellers using our airports," said KAA Managing Director Moses Wekesa.

He said Moi International, besides serving as the principal gateway to Kenya’s coast, plays an important role in supporting tourism and trade, and that is why KAA is striving to achieve worldclass requirements in its airport to enhance the facility's attractiveness as a destination for business and leisure travel.

“KAA remains committed to creating an enabling environment for private sector investment that enhances airport infrastructure and passenger services," says Wekesa.

Among the modernisations KAA wants to introduce at JKIA and MIA include installation of new machines which will screen people entering the airport without removing their shoes or belts.

“KAA plans also include reducing the screening stages of passengers to fewer than five points and stop forcing passengers to remove belts and shoes. We will reintroduce a waving bay in all airports as it was before," reveals Wekesa.

He said KAA was also planning to put a cold storage facility at Moi International Airport to address demand for the export of seafood, horticulture and other exports from the Coast region, adding that the facility was a strategic asset within Kenya's airport network.

"MIA plays a critical role in supporting tourism, trade, investment and regional economic growth. Any improvement made at the airport strengthens Mombasa's attractiveness as a destination for both business and leisure travel," said Wekesa.

Airline Operators Committee (AOC) Chairperson Ruth Mayaka also welcomed the opening of the waving lounge and other plans to make airports customer-friendly.

“The investment comes at a time when passenger numbers are increasing and travellers are demanding more choice and comfort. The new facility will complement existing amenities supporting airlines' efforts and ground handling agents to deliver quality customer service.

Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) representative Ms Falmina commended KAA for the investment, describing it as a significant step towards positioning the airport as a world-class gateway.

Firoz said the new domestic VIP Lounge responds to the growing demand for premium passenger services and demonstrates KAA's willingness to listen to the needs of both travellers and industry stakeholders.

“With the continued rise in airline passengers in Mombasa, the Bosphorus domestic lounge will make the airport more attractive and friendly to travellers," said Firoz.

She noted that travel agents facilitate about 70 per cent of all outbound air ticket sales in Kenya, making them a critical link between passengers, airlines, airports and the tourism industry.

He said cargo volume handled through JKIA increased to 480,000 during the last financial year, showing it was still the leading facility in handling air cargo in the region.

Wekesa said developments around the airport will not be confined to JKIA and MIA but also other airports across the country.